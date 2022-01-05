News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Flautist gets top place after achieving school's highest mark

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:41 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 11:47 AM January 5, 2022
King's Ely flautist Lauren Booth has secured a place at the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama

King's Ely flautist Lauren Booth has secured a place at the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama after achieving her school's highest mark. - Credit: KING'S ELY

A King's Ely flautist has secured a place at the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama after achieving her school's highest mark.

Lauren Booth, who is in Year 11 at King’s Ely Senior and who joined King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep in Year 1, has been playing the flute since taking advantage of taster sessions in Year 2 at King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep.

In July this year, she made school history when she achieved a 49/50 Distinction in her ARSM Diploma exam on the flute.

This is the highest mark ever achieved by a King’s Ely student.

Lauren said: “My flute teacher is Liz Hargest, who has been teaching me ever since King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep.

"I love to express myself through my flute and explore all the styles and genres that I can play.

"I enjoy performing as it allows me to share the music with the audience.

“I’ve been singing for about five years, and have just started playing the piano, as well as playing the piccolo, which is in the same family as the flute, but flute is my main instrument.

"I’m also part of a few music clubs at King’s Ely, such as piano trio, flute choir, chamber choir, chapel choir, Nightingales, concert band and orchestra.”

