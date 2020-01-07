Advanced search

Ely students achieve silver and bronze Duke of Edinburgh awards

PUBLISHED: 13:02 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 January 2020

Archant

More than 40 King's Ely students have been presented with bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award badges.

30 King's Ely Senior students received their bronze badges and 12 achieved their silver DofE - 11 of them are now working towards their gold awards.

King's Ely's latest silver award achievers are: Thomas Biggs, Benjamin Biggs, Oscar Hills, Oliver Johnson, Thomas Kim, Matthew Larmour, Jennifer Liu, Alexander Scarborough, Molly van Poortvliet, Eleanor Wallace, Molly Whymark and Natalie Youssef.

The school's latest bronze award achievers are Amelia Shaw, Eliza Iles, Sam Barber, Joshua Isaacs, Isabella Boutwood, Abhishek Kale, William Buckingham, Alexander Loke-Hassell, Henry Bullivant, Peter Lonsdale, Holly Burke, James Lott, George Collier, Eleanor MacGillivray, Miya Cundy, Sandra Massoud, Molly Egan, Edward Pepper, Charlotte Ellis, Laurence Ray, Joel Ezana, Alexander Scarborough, Harriet Froud, William Senior, Richard Garrard, James Spofforth, Emma Garrett, Alice Wallace, Tessa Hawes and Emily Williams.

Former King's Ely students (Old Eleans), Ed Chittenden and Rebecca Garrett, also achieved their gold DofE awards recently.

