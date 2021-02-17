Published: 2:58 PM February 17, 2021

Drama students at King’s Ely Senior took part in a Q&A session with Cambridgeshire-born Hollywood actor Jeremy Irvine on Microsoft Teams. - Credit: KINGS ELY

It’s not every day that you get to fire questions at a Cambridgeshire-born Hollywood actor on Microsoft Teams.





But that’s exactly what a group of King’s Ely Senior students were able to do with Jeremy Irvine just before half term, thanks to an opportunity organised by the school’s drama department.

More than 30 students and staff members took part in an online Q&A session with Jeremy, who made his film debut in War Horse in 2011.

Jeremy was nominated for ‘best male newcomer’ in the Empire Awards and the London Film Critics’ Choice Award.

Since then, he has starred in films such as The Woman in Black sequel, Great Expectations, The Railway Man, The Bad Education Movie, the remake of Billionaire Boys Club and Mamma Mia 2.

Nick Huntington, director of drama and theatre at King’s Ely, said: “Jeremy has already had a very exciting career and he is just 30 years old.

"Jeremy – a Cambridgeshire-born actor – was able to go from relative obscurity to a Hollywood star, and how he got Steven Spielberg’s attention was quite a story.

“Thank you to Mr Cammelle for organising this and to Jeremy for taking time out from rehearsing his ‘70s cop show’ to spend time giving our drama pupils information and advice.”