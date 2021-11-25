Published:
4:39 PM November 25, 2021
Children at an Ely school raised more than £900 for charity by taking part in an annual fundraiser.
Staff at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy for Children in Need on November 19.
To say King’s Ely went Pudsey crazy for BBC Children in Need on November 19 would be a slight understatement.
Children and staff at King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep and Nursery donned their spottiest accessories and Pudsey ears for the day to celebrate the yearly campaign, raising £343.
Pupils and staff at King’s Ely Junior went just as spotty dotty, with everything from spotty bandanas to Pudsey onesies making an appearance. They managed to raise £570 on the day.
