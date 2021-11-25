Gallery

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Children at an Ely school raised more than £900 for charity by taking part in an annual fundraiser.

Staff at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy for Children in Need on November 19. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy for Children in Need on November 19. - Credit: KING'S ELY

To say King’s Ely went Pudsey crazy for BBC Children in Need on November 19 would be a slight understatement.

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Children and staff at King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep and Nursery donned their spottiest accessories and Pudsey ears for the day to celebrate the yearly campaign, raising £343.

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils and staff at King’s Ely Junior went just as spotty dotty, with everything from spotty bandanas to Pudsey onesies making an appearance. They managed to raise £570 on the day.

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY





Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Pupils at King's Ely went Pudsey crazy to raise more than £900 for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: KING'S ELY



