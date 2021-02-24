Published: 12:40 PM February 24, 2021

King's Ely Sixth Form student and Ely Cathedral Organ Scholar Miriam Reveley has achieved her Associateship of the Royal College of Organists (ARCO) diploma. - Credit: KINGS ELY

An Ely music student is “delighted” to have been awarded a diploma that very few organists achieve while still at school.

Miriam Reveley, who is a King’s Ely Sixth Form student and Ely Cathedral organ scholar, has achieved her Associateship of the Royal College of Organists (ARCO) diploma.

The 17-year-old joined King’s Ely Senior in Year 9 as a member of the Girl Choristers of Ely Cathedral Choir.

She said: “It has certainly been a challenge, but I have enjoyed the opportunity to learn more repertoire, improve my keyboard skills, and study music theory and history.”

Miriam, who is currently studying music, history and religious studies at A-Level, was awarded King’s Ely’s sixth form organ scholarship in conjunction with Ely Cathedral.

Last year, Miriam passed the exam for the Colleague of the Royal College of Organists (CRCO) and also won numerous Royal College of Organists (RCO) prizes.

These included the Limpus Prize, Frederick Shinn Prize and Durrant Prize; awarded to the candidate who gained the highest marks in the practical examination.

Miriam also won the Sowerbutts Prize and Durrant Prize, awarded to the candidate who gained the highest marks in the written paper.

She was also awarded the Freemasons’ Prize, which is given to the candidate who gained the highest aggregate marks for the whole examination.

Sarah MacDonald, director of the Girl Choristers of Ely Cathedral Choir, said: “We are all so proud of Miriam. She is naturally gifted, but she also puts in an incredible amount of hard work.

“It's highly unusual for organists to achieve the ARCO diploma while still at school.



“The RCO diplomas are the world's most coveted and prestigious qualifications for organists, so this is very exciting.”

The next step up from the ARCO diploma is the fellowship (FRCO) diploma, which is recognised internationally as the most respected qualification that organists can achieve.

Miriam hopes to achieve her FRCO diploma during her gap year after King’s Ely Sixth Form, when she will be the organ scholar at Tewkesbury Abbey and Dean Close School in Cheltenham.