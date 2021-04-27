News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Students clock up over 4,000 kilometres and £1,130 for charity

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:50 AM April 27, 2021   
Students at King’s Ely Senior raised more than £1,000 for the UK eating disorder charity, Beat

Students at King’s Ely Senior raised more than £1,000 for the UK eating disorder charity, Beat - Credit: KING'S ELY

Students at an Ely school raised £1,130 for an eating disorder charity by walking 4,000 kilometres between them. 

Pupils at Withburga House – one of the girls’ day houses at King’s Ely Senior – decided to walk their way around Europe - virtually.  

Alongside housemistress Sue-Ellen Godde and house tutors, the students received donations and sponsorship in aid of Beat.

Students at King’s Ely Senior raised more than £1,000 for the UK eating disorder charity, Beat

Students at King’s Ely Senior raised more than £1,000 for the UK eating disorder charity, Beat - Credit: KING'S ELY


Miss Godde said: “We easily reached our goal in three weeks, ahead of schedule, with great contributions from all students.  

“A special mention must go to Jess Harding in Year 11, who raised £340 towards this very worthwhile cause.  

You may also want to watch:

“Our total so far for Beat is £1,130 and we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this challenge. The services of Beat are very much needed.  

“Well done to all the Withburga girls for their efforts, I am very proud of them!” 

To make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3gcFevL  

Most Read

  1. 1 East Cambs village does not need or want 70 new homes, argue planners
  2. 2 Ely Cathedral at risk of 'losing' peregrine falcons says avid birdwatcher
  3. 3 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
  1. 4 Letters: Time to vote, litter pick success and day of prayer
  2. 5 Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after his wife helps save his life
  3. 6 Superfan sticks by his promise to watch grandson's title decider
  4. 7 Former BBC presenter David Whiteley joins ITV News Anglia
  5. 8 James Palmer wants massive expansion of 'zero cost' £100k homes
  6. 9 Sex offender, 38, deleted sexual conversations with ‘12-year-old boy’
  7. 10 Discharge 'only start of of recovery' says long Covid-19 Royal Papworth patient
Charity News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Annie Austin, an Ely PCSO

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Cathedral’s Peregrine Falcons

Ely Cathedral

You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Meads, of Lynn Road, Ely, has been jailed for using stolen bank cards to buy scratch cards.

Jail for bank card fraudster caught on CCTV

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Metcalfe Way Haddenham

Environment News

Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus