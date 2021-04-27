Students clock up over 4,000 kilometres and £1,130 for charity
Students at an Ely school raised £1,130 for an eating disorder charity by walking 4,000 kilometres between them.
Pupils at Withburga House – one of the girls’ day houses at King’s Ely Senior – decided to walk their way around Europe - virtually.
Alongside housemistress Sue-Ellen Godde and house tutors, the students received donations and sponsorship in aid of Beat.
Miss Godde said: “We easily reached our goal in three weeks, ahead of schedule, with great contributions from all students.
“A special mention must go to Jess Harding in Year 11, who raised £340 towards this very worthwhile cause.
“Our total so far for Beat is £1,130 and we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this challenge. The services of Beat are very much needed.
“Well done to all the Withburga girls for their efforts, I am very proud of them!”
To make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3gcFevL
