King's Ely students win design award for their robot as school enters RoboCon for the first time

King's Ely Senior students competed in RoboCon for the first ever time this year – and won the best engineering design award for one of their robots. Archant

A team of Ely students defeated 13 other schools to win a design award for their robot design.

Two teams of Year 9 pupils at King's Ely Senior competed in RoboCon for the first ever time this year, which saw Jonathan Iles, Johnnie Rudd, William Biggs and Joseph Coppin win the award for best engineering design.

The robot had to collect their own coloured cubes and no one else's – and return them to their base in a set time.

The robots had to be autonomous, meaning that they had to be programmed to do this without human intervention.

Marc Hawes, head of ICT and computing at King's Ely Senior, said: “This was King's Ely's first time entering RoboCon and we will be entering again next year for sure.

“Well done to the students for their hard work both in the build-up and during the competition!”

The competition, which is aimed at students from Years 9 to 11, took place in Cambridge during the Easter holidays.