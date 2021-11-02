News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
£440,000 synthetic pitch refurb at King’s Ely

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:46 PM November 2, 2021
King’s Ely’s astro turf sports pitch has had a £440,000 refurbishment. 

King’s Ely’s synthetic sports pitch has a new astro surface, shock pad, fencing system and dugouts following a £440,000 
refurbishment. 

The project was carried out by Velocity Sports Ltd and Surfacing Standards Ltd and was started in July this year.  

The school’s 1st XI Hockey girls were the first students to tread the new surface and they won their match against Wisbech Grammar School 4-0. 

John Attwater, principal of King’s Ely, said: “This is the first major refurbishment of our astro since its opening.” 

Steve Wilcockson, managing director of Surfacing Standards Ltd, said: “The pitch looks fantastic and Ely Cathedral in the background makes such a stunning backdrop."

