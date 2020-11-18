Children’s nursery closed for 14 days after four staff members test positive for Covid-19

A children’s nursery in Ely has temporarily closed for 14 days after four members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Faye Fenton-Stone, head of King’s Ely Acremont, said: “Following guidance from the Department of Education, as a precaution, our nursery is now temporarily closed while all children and staff members isolate for 14 days.”

The temporary closure comes after one nursery practitioner tested positive on November 13 and three further positive cases among nursery staff were confirmed over the weekend.

She added that no nursery children have tested positive for the virus.

The nursery is due to re-open on November 30,

Mrs Fenton Stone said: “In the meantime our thoughts are very much with the affected nursery practitioners for a speedy recovery.

“King’s Ely Acremont Nursery is self-contained and separate from other parts of the King’s Ely campus, which continues to operate normally following the COVID-safe guidelines.

“All students and staff, including the school’s dedicated medical centre team and domestic team, are working with great determination, observation and care to protect all members of the King’s Ely community.”