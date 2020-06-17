Iconic lawn at King’s College in Cambridge transformed into wildflower meadow

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

The iconic lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a blooming wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s.

A section of the grass has turned into a stunning meadow after being carefully maintained and manicured by the college for 300 years.

The grass verge that sits between King’s College Chapel and the River Cam is now shining bright with red, blue and yellow flowers and full of wildlife.

It is hoped that the project will attract a variety of new insects and paths have been constructed for visitors to get up close and personal with the display.

Spearheaded by 2018 college fellow Geoff Moggridge, the beautiful transformation received lots of support from head gardener Steve Coghill.

Speaking to the university’s website earlier this year, Mr Coghill said: “Grass lawns are essentially monocultures so it will be incredibly rewarding to instead create a biodiversity-rich ecosystem to cherish andenjoy, and in a time of climate change and fear of loss of species it is becoming more important.

“Once it is all flowering it will be spectacular; there will be a riot of colour in the summer.”

The King’s College in Cambridge was founded in 1441 by King Henry VI.

The college’s original site was north of the current college, between the present Chapel and Senate House Passage.

The college was later sold to the university, which went on to demolish most of it apart from the gateway arch close to Clare College.