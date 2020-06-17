Advanced search

Iconic lawn at King’s College in Cambridge transformed into wildflower meadow

PUBLISHED: 12:28 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 June 2020

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

The iconic lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a blooming wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s.

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A section of the grass has turned into a stunning meadow after being carefully maintained and manicured by the college for 300 years.

The grass verge that sits between King’s College Chapel and the River Cam is now shining bright with red, blue and yellow flowers and full of wildlife.

It is hoped that the project will attract a variety of new insects and paths have been constructed for visitors to get up close and personal with the display.

You may also want to watch:

Spearheaded by 2018 college fellow Geoff Moggridge, the beautiful transformation received lots of support from head gardener Steve Coghill.

Speaking to the university’s website earlier this year, Mr Coghill said: “Grass lawns are essentially monocultures so it will be incredibly rewarding to instead create a biodiversity-rich ecosystem to cherish andenjoy, and in a time of climate change and fear of loss of species it is becoming more important.

“Once it is all flowering it will be spectacular; there will be a riot of colour in the summer.”

The King’s College in Cambridge was founded in 1441 by King Henry VI.

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The college’s original site was north of the current college, between the present Chapel and Senate House Passage.

The college was later sold to the university, which went on to demolish most of it apart from the gateway arch close to Clare College.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Iconic lawn at King’s College in Cambridge transformed into wildflower meadow

The lawn at King’s College in Cambridge has transformed into a stunning wildflower meadow for the first time since the 1720s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Plans submitted for traveller site in Wilburton

Plans have been submitted for a traveller site off Pools Road, Wilburton. Image: GoogleStreetView

LETTERS: MP Lucy Frazer’s response to Dominic Cummings’ ‘varifocal vacation’, surprise lockdown gifts and lack of statues

Parkinson's well being bags

Police seize a caravan stolen five years ago

A stolen caravan and a trailer, also expected to be stolen, have been seized by police. Image: Cambridgeshire Police / Policing Fenland
Drive 24