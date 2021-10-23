News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

College chapel goes green to raise awareness of rare condition

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:03 PM October 23, 2021   
Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-

King's College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, turned green on Friday night to raise awareness of the rare Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS). 

There are almost 300 families who are diagnosed with PMS in the UK & Ireland, and almost 3000 registered worldwide.  

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

All people with PMS have difficulty communicating; many are non-verbal and have issues around cognitive development and mobility and most have low tone in their limbs.  

All people diagnosed with PMS need additional care to support their daily lives.  

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris


Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation UK (PMSF UK) is a registered charity in the United Kingdom.  

You may also want to watch:

It provides a supportive inclusive community for those who have or know someone with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS).  

They can provide family days and get together and some limited support for additional therapies. 

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-

Kings College Chapel, Cambridge the first UK landmark to “Shine Green” to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting more than 2,700 people worldwide. , Kings Parade, Cambridge Friday 22 October 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Rowdy passengers force train cancellation
  2. 2 Daughter sets fire to father's bedroom after food outrage
  3. 3 Police buy clothes for Iranian children rescued from lorry
  1. 4 Man, 20, rapes woman as she slept, court told
  2. 5 Sparkling sake brewery launches in Ely
  3. 6 Caravan wedged under Fens rail bridge  
  4. 7 Have your say on plans to improve city rail station
  5. 8 Teen rape case prompts city market safety review
  6. 9 Child rapist from St Ives has been jailed after abuse
  7. 10 Woman delighted to finally be a mum after infertility heartache

Although it is a rare disease it affects people across the globe. 

PMSF UK says it is part of bringing that community together. 


And events such as those in Cambridge create the awareness, they believe is necessary and needed.

Cambs Live
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Stretham CLT housing minister visit 2018

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Motion calls for community housing review in four villages

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Scene at Almond Drive after fire crews tackled bungalow blaze

Cambs Live | Updated

Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff

Cambs Live

G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon