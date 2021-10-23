College chapel goes green to raise awareness of rare condition
- Credit: Terry Harris
King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, turned green on Friday night to raise awareness of the rare Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS).
There are almost 300 families who are diagnosed with PMS in the UK & Ireland, and almost 3000 registered worldwide.
All people with PMS have difficulty communicating; many are non-verbal and have issues around cognitive development and mobility and most have low tone in their limbs.
All people diagnosed with PMS need additional care to support their daily lives.
The Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation UK (PMSF UK) is a registered charity in the United Kingdom.
It provides a supportive inclusive community for those who have or know someone with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome (PMS).
They can provide family days and get together and some limited support for additional therapies.
Although it is a rare disease it affects people across the globe.
PMSF UK says it is part of bringing that community together.
And events such as those in Cambridge create the awareness, they believe is necessary and needed.