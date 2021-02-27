News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
School musicians’ Valentine’s idea raises £1,400 for Indian orphanage

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:30 AM February 27, 2021   
Virtual singing and a Valentine’s eCard helped The King’s Barbers to raise more than £1,400 for an orphanage in India. 

King’s Ely’s boys’ a cappella group decided to raise funds for their linked charity, the Bethesda Life Centre Boys' Orphanage in Goa. 

They created audio and video to accompany an arrangement of John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ by Year 13 Barber, Jamie Layfield.  

People could then send the video via the eCard in return for a minimum £2 donation. The initiative attracted attention from as far as California. 

Peter North, founder and director of The King’s Barbers and head of vocal studies at King’s Ely, said: “There's no doubt the Barbers' Valentine’s celebrations this year exceeded our expectations. 

“We had set ourselves a target of raising £500 for the orphanage but, at the final tally, we will be able to transfer over £1,400 with gift aid.  

“This is an amazing amount and the Barbers would like to thank everyone who contributed."

Donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kingsbarbersvalentines2021 


Ely News

