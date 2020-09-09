Advanced search

Ely pub organises charity fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 18:59 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 09 September 2020

Live music was available when the Kings Arms in Ely held a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings Arms

Live music was available when the Kings Arms in Ely held a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings Arms

Archant

An Ely pub organised an outdoor garden party to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The Kings Arms in Ely organised a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings ArmsThe Kings Arms in Ely organised a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings Arms

The Kings Arms, in St Mary’s Street, raised almost £350 for the charity at the event which also featured live music.

Fabio, who manages the pub with his wife Viviane said: “As well as raising money, the party also brought the community together.

“Caipira Brazilian Flavours came from Ely Market to help us and we had a great time with good music from Jacen Bruce.

“We chose East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices for this event because of the great work they do for children and the amazing support for their families.”

The Kings Arms in Ely organised a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings ArmsThe Kings Arms in Ely organised a fundraising event in aid of the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Pictures: Kings Arms

The event was held on Sunday August 30.

The Kings Arms, which is owned by the Craft Union Pub Company, was completely refurbished and relaunched in February with the aim of offering the best in live music and entertainment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police officers commended for ‘professionally’ dealing with mental health incident

Cambridgeshire Police officers Kirsty Rollo and Jordan Brown have been praised for their work at a mental health incident in Isleham last year. Picture: Supplied

Littleport runners ‘doing it for John’ as they team up for charity event

Littleport runners turned out in force for a charity run in memory of friend Wendy Johnson’s husband John, who died from cancer last year. T-shirts were worn and cakes were also made for the event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Council bans release of sky lanters and helium filled balloons from its land to ‘protect environment and wildlife’

East Cambridgeshire District Council has banned the release of helium filled balloons and sky lanterns from council-owned land. Picture: PEXELS/OLIVIER DARNY

Artists share their lockdown experiences ahead of exhibition at Babylon Gallery

After nearly two years in planning, the Babylon Gallery in Ely will host Anglia Textile Works’ ‘In The Fens’ exhibition from September 10 to 27. Spring in the Fields. Picture: ANNETTE MORGAN

Local musicians write songs and give virtual performance to celebrate 200th birthday of Burwell Windmill

Local musicians support 200th birthday of Burwell Windmill. 2Steps at 4Words are pictured performing. Picture: PAT KILBEY