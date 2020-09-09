Ely pub organises charity fundraiser

An Ely pub organised an outdoor garden party to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The Kings Arms, in St Mary’s Street, raised almost £350 for the charity at the event which also featured live music.

Fabio, who manages the pub with his wife Viviane said: “As well as raising money, the party also brought the community together.

“Caipira Brazilian Flavours came from Ely Market to help us and we had a great time with good music from Jacen Bruce.

“We chose East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices for this event because of the great work they do for children and the amazing support for their families.”

The event was held on Sunday August 30.

The Kings Arms, which is owned by the Craft Union Pub Company, was completely refurbished and relaunched in February with the aim of offering the best in live music and entertainment.