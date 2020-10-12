Advanced search

Ely pub joins coffee morning fundraisers

12 October 2020

The Kings Arms in St Mary's Street, Ely raised £206.45 from its Macmillan Coffee Morning. Pictures: Kings Arms Ely

An Ely pub raised over £200 from its Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The Kings Arms, in St Mary’s Street, arranged a beautiful display which included iced cupcakes and larger cakes for the event.

The final total raised was £206.45.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page revealing the total said: “A big thank you to all our lovely customers who helped us on this great day, either donating delicious cupcakes or buying them.”

The pub held its Macmillan Coffee Morning on September 25.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s coffee morning has become the charity’s biggest fundraising event.

Its first fundraising coffee morning was held in 1990, and they now take place around the world.

Over the years, millions have been raised for the charity which offers specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

