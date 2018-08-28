Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New King’s and Queen’s Scholars appointed

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

Fourteen Ely students were installed in Ely Cathedral as King’s and Queen’s Scholars.

The Admission of Scholars’ Service on November 23 saw the families of King’s Ely Senior and the Scholars attend.

This year’s King’s and Queen’s Scholars are Ben Garrett, Victoria Davis, Anna Chaudhry, Daniel Grapes, Charlotte Ebbens, Lily Buckley, Tom Henderson, Lucy Lott, Pimploy Mahikote, India Thomas, Arthur Plews, Charlotte Wilkinson, Solomon Boon and Molly Van Poortvliet.

Three international scholars were also appointed this year – Ilaria Dimina, Joe Lau and William Wu.

The scholars received their red gowns and the service featured hymns, readings and prayers.

The Admission of Scholars’ Service was followed by Evensong and the evening ended with a ‘Visitors’ Feast’ when King’s Ely staff, governors and families came together in the school’s monastic barn to celebrate the achievements of the newly appointed scholars.

King’s Scholars (boys) were inaugurated by Henry VIII in 1541 and Queen’s Scholars (girls) at the request of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973.

There is no application process for these honorary scholarships - the positions are awarded according to students’ GCSE results.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Ely cadets learn about the Cold War on visit to Cambridge

Ely’s RAF air cadets learnt about the Cold War at The Royal Aeronautical Society lecture in Cambridge. Picture: ELY CADETS

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

New King’s and Queen’s Scholars appointed

Fourteen new King’s and Queen’s scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King’s Ely, have been installed in Ely Cathedral. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Former BBC radio DJ Carol Carman publishes her ‘magical’ debut novel Gingerbread Children

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN

Arthur Rank Hospice shares film thanking its 500 volunteers

Some stills from the film produced for Arthur Rank Hospice by Mill River TV, who donated their time and skills free of charge to create a thank you for the Charity’s volunteers.

REVIEW: Ely Choral Society’s carol concert ‘The Joys of Christmas’ was one of their best

Colin Wills with his father, Dr Arthur Wills, a patron of Ely Choral Society, and the conductor Andrew Parnell. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Merry Christmas! Get Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree with the March Can’t Sing Choir

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists