King’s Ely pupils battle it out at annual ‘spine-tingling’ music festival final held at city’s cathedral

PUBLISHED: 11:04 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 25 February 2019

Hundreds packed into Ely Cathedral for King’s Senior’s annual music festival finalists’ concert. Picture: LISA LYU

Hundreds packed into Ely Cathedral for King’s Senior’s annual music festival finalists’ concert. Picture: LISA LYU

King's Ely

A handful of senior students at King’s Ely were given top awards at the school’s annual music festival finalists’ concert held at the city’s cathedral.

Hundreds packed into the cathedral for the concert which follows three weeks of “fiercely-contested” heat rounds.

Sue Freestone, principal of King’s Ely, said: “Every year I am awed by the quality and sophistication of the performances with which our young musicians delight us.

“They are each winners in their own classes and each of them deserve our respect and congratulations.”

The final was adjudicated by Professor Mark Wildman, head of vocal studies at London’s Royal Academy of Music.

Award winners:

Intermediate Instrumentalist of the Year went to Year 10 student James Wilkinson (Trombone), who also won Intermediate Musician of the Year.

Emmanuelle Yembe, who is in Year 13, was crowned Senior Vocalist of the Year for the second year running.

Elizabeth Thomson, who is in Year 10, won Intermediate Vocalist and the Senior Instrumentalist trophy went to Lisa Lyu (Piano), who is Year 12.

Over a third of students learn a musical instrument or receive vocal tuition at King’s Ely.

