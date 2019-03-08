Families enjoy afternoon of activities at open day
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2019
Children and their parents enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all the family at an open day in Ely.
Redrow Homes King's Meadow development on Kings Avenue opened its doors for a summer celebration and free advice session.
On the day, guests were treated to mocktails and cocktails, while a children's entertainer was on hand to keep younger guests mesmerised with magic tricks and balloon modelling.
Visitors were also able to find out more about Redrow's Help to Sell scheme.
Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: "We had a fantastic time welcoming the Ely community into our development, and our celebration was a huge success.
"We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined us on the day and benefitted from our tailored advice to make their move stress-free."
For more information visit www.redrow.co.uk/kings-meadow or call 01353 383244.