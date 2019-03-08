Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Families enjoy afternoon of activities at open day

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 July 2019

Redrow open day at the Kings Meadow Development in Ely Cambridgeshire. Froggle the clown entertains Felicity, eight, and Edward, five. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY.

Redrow open day at the Kings Meadow Development in Ely Cambridgeshire. Froggle the clown entertains Felicity, eight, and Edward, five. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY.

Archant

Children and their parents enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all the family at an open day in Ely.

Redrow open day at the Kings Meadow Development in Ely Cambridgeshire. Customers enjoy a cocktail at the event. L-R Mandy, Steve, Joe and Beth O'Donnell. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY.Redrow open day at the Kings Meadow Development in Ely Cambridgeshire. Customers enjoy a cocktail at the event. L-R Mandy, Steve, Joe and Beth O'Donnell. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY.

Redrow Homes King's Meadow development on Kings Avenue opened its doors for a summer celebration and free advice session.

On the day, guests were treated to mocktails and cocktails, while a children's entertainer was on hand to keep younger guests mesmerised with magic tricks and balloon modelling.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors were also able to find out more about Redrow's Help to Sell scheme.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: "We had a fantastic time welcoming the Ely community into our development, and our celebration was a huge success.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who joined us on the day and benefitted from our tailored advice to make their move stress-free."

For more information visit www.redrow.co.uk/kings-meadow or call 01353 383244.

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR

Girl, 16, from Ipswich among trio arrested in Ely as part of drugs operation by Cambridgeshire police

Crauden Gardens, ely, where three people have been arrested for drug offences. All three have been bailed. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts

Ely College adult courses reviewed due to funding cuts says principal Richard Spencer. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rockers spruce up Ely High Street in aid of independent shops

A sprinkling of rocks superpower spruced up Ely High Street to raise awareness of independent shops in the city with Mayor Mike Rouse and Fleur Patten. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists