King's Ely earn rave reviews after 'theatrical triumph' at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:41 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 15 August 2019

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

Archant

Talented actors and actresses from King's Ely achieved a five-star review at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival thanks to a "gritty and original" production.

'Ugly Youth' was staged in the school's Hayward Theatre for two evenings earlier this month, before performing for four days at Greenside on Infirmary Street in the Scottish capital.

More than 20 senior students took part in the production, set in 2082 and based on the aftermath of the 2099 Birth Act stating parents must apply to have children after the world's population reaches 18 billion.

The show attracted highly positive comments, one reviewer thinking it was "a theatrical triumph whilst another thought the production was "undertaken with enthusiasm and panache".

Nick Huntington, director of drama and theatre at King's Ely, said: "We knew we had a great show, but we were all very surprised and overwhelmed by such amazing reviews.

"The cast and creative team should be extremely proud of everything they have achieved and we cannot wait to make a return to the Fringe in the not too distant future."

This is the second time that King's Ely have featured at the festival, having performed in 'The Dreaming' based on Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 2017.

