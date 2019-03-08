Gallery

King's Ely earn rave reviews after 'theatrical triumph' at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY Archant

Talented actors and actresses from King's Ely achieved a five-star review at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival thanks to a "gritty and original" production.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

'Ugly Youth' was staged in the school's Hayward Theatre for two evenings earlier this month, before performing for four days at Greenside on Infirmary Street in the Scottish capital.

More than 20 senior students took part in the production, set in 2082 and based on the aftermath of the 2099 Birth Act stating parents must apply to have children after the world's population reaches 18 billion.

The show attracted highly positive comments, one reviewer thinking it was "a theatrical triumph whilst another thought the production was "undertaken with enthusiasm and panache".

Nick Huntington, director of drama and theatre at King's Ely, said: "We knew we had a great show, but we were all very surprised and overwhelmed by such amazing reviews.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

"The cast and creative team should be extremely proud of everything they have achieved and we cannot wait to make a return to the Fringe in the not too distant future."

This is the second time that King's Ely have featured at the festival, having performed in 'The Dreaming' based on Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in 2017.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

Charlotte Ingrey. Picture: Ridgeway Academy. Charlotte Ingrey. Picture: Ridgeway Academy.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

Megan Nicolson's mum, Megan and dad. Picture: Ridgeway Academy. Megan Nicolson's mum, Megan and dad. Picture: Ridgeway Academy.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

Regan Carola, Head of Sixth Form Mrs Merrigan and Ben Schechner. Picture: Ridgeway Academy. Regan Carola, Head of Sixth Form Mrs Merrigan and Ben Schechner. Picture: Ridgeway Academy.

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY King's Ely students received rave reviews for their performance in 'Ugly Youth' at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: KATHRYN SUDBURY

You may also want to watch: