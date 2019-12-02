King's Ely Senior to perform gritty musical Made In Dagenham

A cast of Ely students will bring gritty musical Made in Dagenham to life at King's Ely this weekend.

Students in Years 9-13 at King's Ely Senior have been rehearsing for the production which will be staged at the Hayward Theatre in The Gallery.

Based on the 2010 film of the same name, Made in Dagenham is drawn from the real-life 1968 sewing machinists' strike at the Ford factory in Dagenham, Essex, which was influential in the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970.

Risking her marriage and friendships, Rita O'Grady encourages the women of the Ford works to walk out after they are re-classified as unskilled workers, while their male counterparts see their wages increase.

Determined not to be treated like the poor relation, the women vote unanimously to strike.

Performances run from Wednesday 4 to Saturday December 7. The shows, which are suitable for those aged 12 and over, start at 7.30pm; there is also a 3pm matinee performance on Saturday.

Book via www.kingsely.org/news-events/box-office/