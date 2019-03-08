Lake District expedition to benefit outdoor education proves a hit with King's Ely students

Students from King's Ely School took part in a 10-day expedition across the Lake District as part of the Ely Scheme, where they endured a number of outdoor activities including mutli-pitch mountain climbing, stand-up paddle boarding and plunge pool swimming. Picture: JORDAN DAY Archant

Bouldering, ridge walking and trail running were just some of the fun-filled activities endured by King's Ely students at a recent expedition.

Pupils travelled to the Lake District to take on a 10-day exploration as part of the Ely Scheme, which offers opportunities for students to explore and learn through outdoor education.

Students also tackled other activities including multi-pitch mountain climbing, stand-up paddle boarding and plunge pool swimming during the experience.

The scheme's aim is to develop each student through outdoor and adventurous activity, focusing on eight key elements: personal skills; self-confidence; teamwork; leadership skills; social and environmental awareness; problem solving; ability to cope with difficult situations and healthy respect for nature and the outdoors.

As well as this, students took to the swimming pool to raise £1,100 for Cancer Research UK, one of the school's charities for this year, at the Dover to Calais Cross Channel Charity Swim.

