King's Ely students go digital at Microsoft's DigiGirlz event

King's Ely students took part in Microsoft Research Cambridge's DigiGirlz event. Pictures: KING'S ELY Archant

Students from King's Ely were in their element as they gained an insight into the world of technology.

Twelve year eight pupils attended Microsoft Research Cambridge's DigiGirlz event to learn more about careers in technology while taking part in digital activities such as hands-on computer workshops.

The school also picked up the CEO award for best idea after working in small teams to produce a concept that could help with environmental issues.

Pupils were able to hear from a panel of six Microsoft employees who discussed their jobs and the various career paths available into the industry, such as apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

Daniel Everest, head of computing and digital innovation at King's Ely Junior, said: "The main part of the day saw the girls being split into three groups to produce a concept to help with environmental issues.

"The girls then programmed a Micro:bit to replicate parts of their concept.

"It was a long but inspiring day for the girls, and they all left buzzing."

