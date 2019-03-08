Advanced search

King's Ely student Luna, 18, wins international photography award

PUBLISHED: 17:09 25 June 2019

Luna Guo with her award-winning print 'If you don't help them who will?'. Picture: KING'S ELY

Luna Guo with her award-winning print 'If you don't help them who will?'. Picture: KING'S ELY

An Ely student has won an international award after being recognised for her photography work.

Luna Guo, from King's Ely Sixth Form, was crowned Ilford International Student Photographer of the Year with her print 'If you don't help them who will?' having already picked up the UK Student Photographer of the Year award in April.

The competition sets school, college and university students from across the globe with the task of creating a black and white image that encapsulates an inspiring line from a book, film, poem, quote or song.

Luna, 18, said: "I wanted to create an image of the situation that people are facing today when they cannot find someone for help or help others.

"I had a strong vision of how I wanted the image to look with scale in mind and long shadows.

"I find using the darkroom very therapeutic and rewarding as I am able to work without the safety net of image enhancing software and learning traditional photographic skills."

