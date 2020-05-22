Advanced search

Sixth form student raises hundreds in lockdown challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 22 May 2020

King’s Ely sixth form student Molly Whymark raised hundreds of pounds for the Duke of Edinburgh Award after completing the 2.6 challenge. Picture: KING’S ELY

King’s Ely sixth form student Molly Whymark raised hundreds of pounds for the Duke of Edinburgh Award after completing the 2.6 challenge. Picture: KING’S ELY

Archant

An Ely student has decided to put her best foot forward to raise hundreds of pounds for a heartfelt cause.

Molly Whymark, who studies at King’s Ely Sixth Form, decided to take part in the 2.6 challenge to raise funds for the Duke of Edinburgh Award (DoE), which she is an ambassador of for the Central England area.

Molly’s initial fundraising target was just £260, but now, she has raised well over double that to reach close to £600 by walking 2.6km every day for two weeks and six days.

By taking part in the challenge, the 17-year-old who lives in the city has made the most out of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions which, at the time, only allowed around an hour of outdoor exercise each day.

“Walking for half an hour or so each day was not only great fun, but also a simple way to support a fantastic cause – my dogs enjoyed it too!” Molly said.

“I am so pleased with the amount I have raised; everyone has been so generous.”

Having completed the challenge on May 13, Molly has raised over £590 for the DoE Award, which will be able to support a further 20 gold awards.

But despite her time with the DoE Award coming to an end, she still wants to encourage more people to follow in her footsteps.

“I have learnt so much already and I am continuing to learn from taking part in the DofE Award,” Molly said.

“One statistic that stands out to me about the DofE Award is that out of the 280,000 participants each year, 68,000 of them come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and it takes up to £29 to start someone’s DofE journey.

“Even though my DofE journey is coming to an end shortly, I can’t wait to see more people starting their journey soon with everyone’s help.”

Inspired by the organisers of the London Marathon, the 2.6 challenge asks people to do something to keep active and help save the UK’s charities.

Participants are required to think of an activity which relates to the numbers 26 or 2.6 and you can complete it anytime from Sunday, April 26, when the London Marathon was due to take place.

To donate to Molly’s fundraiser, visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/molly-whymark.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Trust says five Cambridgeshire primary schools - including two in Ely - will only reopen when they feel it’s safe to do so

Mark Woods, CEO of CMAT, said:

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Most Read

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Trust says five Cambridgeshire primary schools - including two in Ely - will only reopen when they feel it’s safe to do so

Mark Woods, CEO of CMAT, said:

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Awesome’ HGV charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough hospital hailed an extraordinary success

Convoy of around 100 trucks travel from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital for the 8pm clap for NHS carers., City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Knives, knuckle duster and £14,000 in cash seized in ‘money laundering’ raid

Weapons including knives and a knuckle duster as well as £14,000 in cas were seized when police raided a house in The Hamlet, Chettisham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

Cambridgeshire railway station built to improve rail links marks three-year anniversary

Cambridge North station opened on May 21, 2017 and saw passenger numbers grow by 66 per cent in 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED

This is the biggest challenge the Ely Standard has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

We are asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ely Standard. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.
Drive 24