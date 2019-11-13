Advanced search

King's Ely and Norwich City FC partnership scores three-year extension deal

13 November, 2019 - 10:55
Hundreds more children and young people from across Ely will benefit from a sporting partnership. Norwich City FC RDP’s managing director, Alex Kaufman, centre, presents King’s Ely with a shirt signed by the 2019-20 Norwich City first team squad from the Premier League season to celebrate the extension of the partnership. Kevin Daniel, left, is head of football and PE at King’s Ely Senior, and Jim Thompson, right, is director of sport at King’s Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Hundreds more children and young people from across Ely will benefit from a sporting partnership between King's Ely and Norwich City Football Club.

The scheme sees King's Ely host football and sports-related activities and initiatives run by the RDP, not just during term time but also during the school holidays.

It was in 2016 that King's Ely and Norwich City's Regional Development Programme (RDP) joined forces to launch the Cambridgeshire Community Hub Partnership - the first of its kind for the county.

The partnership, which has been extended for a further three years, will now welcome children from across the region to attend the hub.

RDP managing director, Alex Kaufman, said: "It's been a really successful three years with King's Ely, who have provided the RDP with great opportunities to deliver our weekly courses and holiday experiences at a fantastic venue."

Director of sport at King's Ely, Jim Thompson, said: "Since we launched the partnership three years ago, the programme has really developed and both the school and the club are continuing to gain a huge amount."

For more information about the Norwich City RDP visit: www.canaries.co.uk/rdp/

