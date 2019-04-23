Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Going for gold! King's Ely Sixth Form students complete their Duke of Edinburgh award

23 April, 2019 - 11:38
Four King’s Ely Sixth Form students are celebrating completing their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award. Students, from left, Aeyesha Cundy, John-Paul Gilbey, Lucy Darby and Samuel Wege. Picture: KING'S.

Four King's Ely Sixth Form students are celebrating completing their Gold Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award. Students, from left, Aeyesha Cundy, John-Paul Gilbey, Lucy Darby and Samuel Wege. Picture: KING'S.

Archant

Four King’s Ely Sixth Form students have completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.

Aeyesha Cundy, Lucy Darby, John-Paul Gilbey and Samuel Wege each undertook an extensive 12-month programme of volunteering, physical and skill activities, and completed a four-day expedition in the Brecon Beacons in South Wales in order to achieve their gold DofE award status.

All four students completed their bronze and silver DofE awards before taking on their gold.

They received their badges during a special school assembly just before the end of the Lent term, and will be attending Buckingham Palace for another presentation later in the year.

At King's Ely, the DofE award offering is part of the school's Ely Scheme, which aims to build important life skills that cannot always be taught in the classroom.

The aim is to develop each individual student through outdoor education and adventurous activity, concentrating on eight major elements, personal skills, self-confidence, teamwork, leadership skills, social and environmental awareness, problem solving, ability to cope with difficult situations and healthy respect for nature and the outdoors.

Most Read

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Fenland named by Electoral Reform Society as top of their ‘rotten boroughs’ on two counts - and candidate apathy is blamed for putting us there

FDC candidates

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from King’s Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Fenland named by Electoral Reform Society as top of their ‘rotten boroughs’ on two counts - and candidate apathy is blamed for putting us there

FDC candidates

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing woman from King’s Lynn - reports suggest she may have visited Ely

Emily Wallace who has gone missing from her home in King's Lynn and may have visited Ely. Police are concerned for her welfare. Picture; NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Cathedral packed for evensong to say a special thankyou to retiring director of music Paul Trepte

Paul Trepte, Director of Music at Ely Cathedral retired after 29 years at the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Keith Heppell

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Garfield delights in cuddles at Ely book signing during Easter weekend

It was a purrfect day for Ely’s most famous cat Garfield who spent time mingling with guests at a book signing in Sainsbury’s. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

‘They have shown desire when called upon to win games and also played some excellent football in attack’ tribute to Bishop Laney, Ely, winning team

A team coached through the Norwich City football development officer at Bishop Laney sixth form in Ely triumphed at the weekend. They took part in the Manchester cup which they won. They faced teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. All of the boys are local to this area and many of them play for Ely City. Picture; PIP DAVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists