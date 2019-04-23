Going for gold! King's Ely Sixth Form students complete their Duke of Edinburgh award

Four King's Ely Sixth Form students are celebrating completing their Gold Duke of Edinburgh's (DofE) Award. Students, from left, Aeyesha Cundy, John-Paul Gilbey, Lucy Darby and Samuel Wege. Picture: KING'S. Archant

Four King’s Ely Sixth Form students have completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.

Aeyesha Cundy, Lucy Darby, John-Paul Gilbey and Samuel Wege each undertook an extensive 12-month programme of volunteering, physical and skill activities, and completed a four-day expedition in the Brecon Beacons in South Wales in order to achieve their gold DofE award status.

All four students completed their bronze and silver DofE awards before taking on their gold.

They received their badges during a special school assembly just before the end of the Lent term, and will be attending Buckingham Palace for another presentation later in the year.

At King's Ely, the DofE award offering is part of the school's Ely Scheme, which aims to build important life skills that cannot always be taught in the classroom.

The aim is to develop each individual student through outdoor education and adventurous activity, concentrating on eight major elements, personal skills, self-confidence, teamwork, leadership skills, social and environmental awareness, problem solving, ability to cope with difficult situations and healthy respect for nature and the outdoors.