King's Ely rowers set sail in Portugal

A group of King's Ely rowers spent the first week of their Easter break improving their skills on the waters in Western Portugal. Picture: KING'S. Archant

A group of King’s Ely rowers spent the first week of their Easter break improving their skills on the waters in Western Portugal.

The students faced strong winds and heavy rain every day during their trip, which saw 26 students from Years 9-13 at King's Ely Senior spend five days in Figueira da Foz, located in Portugal's Coimbra District.

Despite the challenging conditions, the rowers made great progress developing in both singles and double sculls.

Craig Ward, head of rowing at King's Ely, said: “The weather proved to be a constant enemy to the group as strong winds and driving rain made on-water rowing a real challenge.

“However despite this, they made great progress over the week, developing in singles and double sculls.

“The students were a credit to both themselves and the school, and even took well to the Portuguese language.

“This Easter rowing camp was a great opportunity for the students to build on their skill set for the run in to regatta season, with some big events now less than six weeks away.”