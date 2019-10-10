Advanced search

King's Ely wins top award in recognition of 'outstanding contribution to international school collaboration' for eTwinning project

10 October, 2019 - 17:24
Students and staff on the scheme. King’s Ely has scooped a British Council eTwinning Award for its work with schools in Spain and France. Picture: Supplied/King’s Ely

An Ely school has scooped a top award following their work with schools in Spain and France.

King's Ely has secured a British Council eTwinning National Award following their collaborative work with international schools.

The project, United in Diversity, is made up of King's Ely, Andrés Vandelvira in Albacete, Spain and College Chaloupe Saint-Leu in La Reunion, France.

It is an eTwinning project which allows the schools to twin via the internet and new technology, unlike the traditional twinning schemes.

Esmeralda Salgado, head of modern foreign languages at King's Ely Senior, was on hand to collect the award at the British Council eTwinning National Conference in Nottingham.

The award means United in Diversity was among the highest-scoring eTwinning projects in the UK this year.

Four other King's Ely eTwinning projects - Bonjour Mon Ami, Message in a Bottle, European Chain Reaction and Rutas Molonas - were also awarded 'Quality Label' status.

Speaking about the awards, Mrs Salgado said: "We are over the moon that all five of our eTwinning projects have been awarded Quality Labels.

"The fact that United in Diversity has secured a British Council eTwinning National Award came as a great surprise but also a great honour.

"Thank you to all of the students, teachers and parents who have been involved with our eTwinning projects, both here at King's Ely and overseas."

United in Diversity has involved Year 9 and 10 students at King's Ely Senior. The school's MFL department was successful in securing a Language Erasmus+ Project Grant.

Since the project went live, Mrs Salgado and her team organised two exchange trips to both partner schools.

Mrs Salgado added: "I cannot put into words what a fantastic impact the United in Diversity project has had on our students and the whole King's Ely community.

"During their visits to La Reunion and Albacete, our students spent most of their time whilst at the French and Spanish schools carrying out their video diaries via workshops.

"They also got to experience festivals first hand and undertook a number of day trips to emblematic historical or geographical places.

"As a school, we are so honoured to have been given the opportunity to deliver this project, which echoes the MFL department's mission to take languages outside the classroom."

'It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned' says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

'I've never had a hot drink' - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely's Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss's teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left 'mortified' after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking 'too long'

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

