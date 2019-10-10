King's Ely wins top award in recognition of 'outstanding contribution to international school collaboration' for eTwinning project

An Ely school has scooped a top award following their work with schools in Spain and France.

King's Ely has secured a British Council eTwinning National Award following their collaborative work with international schools.

The project, United in Diversity, is made up of King's Ely, Andrés Vandelvira in Albacete, Spain and College Chaloupe Saint-Leu in La Reunion, France.

It is an eTwinning project which allows the schools to twin via the internet and new technology, unlike the traditional twinning schemes.

Esmeralda Salgado, head of modern foreign languages at King's Ely Senior, was on hand to collect the award at the British Council eTwinning National Conference in Nottingham.

The award means United in Diversity was among the highest-scoring eTwinning projects in the UK this year.

Four other King's Ely eTwinning projects - Bonjour Mon Ami, Message in a Bottle, European Chain Reaction and Rutas Molonas - were also awarded 'Quality Label' status.

Speaking about the awards, Mrs Salgado said: "We are over the moon that all five of our eTwinning projects have been awarded Quality Labels.

"The fact that United in Diversity has secured a British Council eTwinning National Award came as a great surprise but also a great honour.

"Thank you to all of the students, teachers and parents who have been involved with our eTwinning projects, both here at King's Ely and overseas."

United in Diversity has involved Year 9 and 10 students at King's Ely Senior. The school's MFL department was successful in securing a Language Erasmus+ Project Grant.

Since the project went live, Mrs Salgado and her team organised two exchange trips to both partner schools.

Mrs Salgado added: "I cannot put into words what a fantastic impact the United in Diversity project has had on our students and the whole King's Ely community.

"During their visits to La Reunion and Albacete, our students spent most of their time whilst at the French and Spanish schools carrying out their video diaries via workshops.

"They also got to experience festivals first hand and undertook a number of day trips to emblematic historical or geographical places.

"As a school, we are so honoured to have been given the opportunity to deliver this project, which echoes the MFL department's mission to take languages outside the classroom."