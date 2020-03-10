King's Ely organist hits all the right notes to claim haul of prizes

A King's Ely sixth form student has won a haul of prizes in recognition of her organ playing.

Miriam Reveley, 16, passed the examination for the Colleague of the Royal College of Organists (RCO) in her first organ exam, winning several Royal College of Organist prizes as well as the limpus prize, Frederick Shinn prize and Durrant prize.

Miriam, an Ely Cathedral organ scholar, also picked up the Sowerbutts prize and Freemasons prize, awarded for the candidate who achieved the highest aggregate marks for the examination.

Sarah MacDonald, director of girls' choristers at Ely Cathedral, said: 'She is naturally gifted, but she also puts in an incredible amount of hard work, doing upwards of three hours of organ and piano practise every day.

'The RCO diplomas are the gold standard internationally and for someone to get one of those diplomas while still at school - and in their first ever organ exam - is very unusual indeed.'