How did one of three King's Ely London Marathon successes manage to smash Guinness World record? Here's what she did to achieve it

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.in the London Marathon. All three are on the teaching staff at King's Ely.

Three members of teaching staff from King’s Ely took on the London Marathon – one of whom even smashed a Guinness World Record.

Alison Stewart(pictured) Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely .

Alison took part in the marathon for the third time, not only to raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) but also to try to smash the Guinness World Record for the 'fastest female marathon time dressed as a fairytale character'.

Dressed as Snow White, Alison crossed the finish line in 3 hours 29 minutes 58 seconds, which saw her claim the official Guinness World Record. The previous record was 4 hours 24 minutes.

Alison has raised £1,000 for EACH so far. To sponsor her, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlisonStewart20

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver (pictured) and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely .

Richard Oliver finished the route in 3 hours 54 minutes 9 seconds.

He has raised more than £3,700 for the Uganda Society for Disabled Children, a charity that his late father helped to set up. It was Richard's first road marathon. To sponsor him, visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/richoliver

Jonathan Hobbs crossed the finish line in 3 hours 57 minutes and 40 seconds.

He has raised more than £2,000 for the children's charity, the NSPCC. It was Jonathan's first London Marathon but sixteenth marathon!

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs (pictured) were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely .

To sponsor him, go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonathanHobbsNSPCC

