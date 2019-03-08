Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How did one of three King's Ely London Marathon successes manage to smash Guinness World record? Here's what she did to achieve it

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 May 2019

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.in the London Marathon. All three are on the teaching staff at King's Ely. Picture: KING'S ELY

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.in the London Marathon. All three are on the teaching staff at King's Ely. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Three members of teaching staff from King’s Ely took on the London Marathon – one of whom even smashed a Guinness World Record.

Alison Stewart(pictured) Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELY Alison Stewart(pictured) Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELY

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.

Alison took part in the marathon for the third time, not only to raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) but also to try to smash the Guinness World Record for the 'fastest female marathon time dressed as a fairytale character'.

Dressed as Snow White, Alison crossed the finish line in 3 hours 29 minutes 58 seconds, which saw her claim the official Guinness World Record. The previous record was 4 hours 24 minutes.

Alison has raised £1,000 for EACH so far. To sponsor her, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlisonStewart20

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver (pictured) and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELYAlison Stewart, Richard Oliver (pictured) and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELY

Richard Oliver finished the route in 3 hours 54 minutes 9 seconds.

He has raised more than £3,700 for the Uganda Society for Disabled Children, a charity that his late father helped to set up. It was Richard's first road marathon. To sponsor him, visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/richoliver

Jonathan Hobbs crossed the finish line in 3 hours 57 minutes and 40 seconds.

He has raised more than £2,000 for the children's charity, the NSPCC. It was Jonathan's first London Marathon but sixteenth marathon!

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs (pictured) were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELYAlison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs (pictured) were among tens of thousands of people who put their best feet forward in the 26.2 mile race in the capital on April 28th. All teach at King's Ely . Picture' KING'S ELY

To sponsor him, go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonathanHobbsNSPCC

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Most Read

New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Third time offenders from near Ely handed suspended sentences for taking children out of school during term time

Red warning signs by Cambridgeshire County Council over taking children on holiday and out of school during term time. An Ely couple has been given a suspended sentence for doing just that. Picture; CCC

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

In April Cambridgeshire firefighters tackled on average THREE arson attacks every day - twice the number for the same month last year

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s firefighters responded to 91 fires that were started deliberately last month, an increase of 34 from the previous month and 48 more than last year. Here's just some of them. Pic; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

This is what police found in a house in East Cambridgeshire - do you know what YOUR tenants are up to ask Cambs police?

East Cambs Police released this photo from a drugs raid in Fordham near Newmarket as a warning to landlords to show how it has wrecked a rented property. They hope it will lead to more checks by landlords. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

How did one of three King’s Ely London Marathon successes manage to smash Guinness World record? Here’s what she did to achieve it

Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.in the London Marathon. All three are on the teaching staff at King's Ely. Picture: KING'S ELY

Luca takes ‘leave of absence’ from Ely air cadets on a Monday to help scouts from Mildenhall achieve a special qualification

Acting as a visiting instructor, Sergeant Luca Chadwick set himself the aim of helping all the scouts at the Mildenhall Scout unit achieve their air researcher badge. Picture; AIR CADETS, ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists