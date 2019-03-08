How did one of three King's Ely London Marathon successes manage to smash Guinness World record? Here's what she did to achieve it
PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 May 2019
Three members of teaching staff from King’s Ely took on the London Marathon – one of whom even smashed a Guinness World Record.
Alison Stewart, Richard Oliver and Jonathan Hobbs were among tens of thousands who took part.
Alison took part in the marathon for the third time, not only to raise funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) but also to try to smash the Guinness World Record for the 'fastest female marathon time dressed as a fairytale character'.
Dressed as Snow White, Alison crossed the finish line in 3 hours 29 minutes 58 seconds, which saw her claim the official Guinness World Record. The previous record was 4 hours 24 minutes.
Alison has raised £1,000 for EACH so far. To sponsor her, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlisonStewart20
Richard Oliver finished the route in 3 hours 54 minutes 9 seconds.
He has raised more than £3,700 for the Uganda Society for Disabled Children, a charity that his late father helped to set up. It was Richard's first road marathon. To sponsor him, visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/richoliver
Jonathan Hobbs crossed the finish line in 3 hours 57 minutes and 40 seconds.
He has raised more than £2,000 for the children's charity, the NSPCC. It was Jonathan's first London Marathon but sixteenth marathon!
To sponsor him, go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonathanHobbsNSPCC