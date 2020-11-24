Claudia, 9, wins competition with road safety banner design
A road safety banner designed by a King’s Ely Junior School pupil has won a national competition.
Claudia Savory, 9, was one of 13 winners and her banner design has been printed to be displayed outside the school.
She also received a trophy, which Dan Everest, the school’s Key Stage 2 coordinator, presented to her.
The competition was organised by Recognition Express, which makes branded items and clothing such as school uniforms.
As part of the company’s sponsorship with BRAKE, the road safety charity, school children are invited to make a banner around the BRAKE Road Safety Week theme.
This year’s was ‘No Need to Speed’.
Russell Golding, a director from Recognition Express, said: “It was such a shame that I couldn’t go into Kings Ely to present Claudia with her trophy and banner in person, but of course that wasn’t possible this year with the lockdown.
“I was very impressed with her design and I am sure her work will be much admired outside the school.”