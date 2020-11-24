News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Claudia, 9, wins competition with road safety banner design

person

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:59 PM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:26 PM December 14, 2020
Dan Everest, Key Stage 2 co-ordinator at King's Ely Junior School presents Claudia Savoury with her winning road safety banne...

Dan Everest, Key Stage 2 co-ordinator at King's Ely Junior School presents Claudia Savoury with her winning road safety banner. She is holding a special trophy given to her by competition organisers Recongition Express. Pictures: Supplied by Recognition Express. - Credit: Archant

A road safety banner designed by a King’s Ely Junior School pupil has won a national competition.

Claudia Savory, 9, was one of 13 winners and her banner design has been printed to be displayed outside the school.

She also received a trophy, which Dan Everest, the school’s Key Stage 2 coordinator, presented to her.

The competition was organised by Recognition Express, which makes branded items and clothing such as school uniforms.

As part of the company’s sponsorship with BRAKE, the road safety charity, school children are invited to make a banner around the BRAKE Road Safety Week theme.

You may also want to watch:

This year’s was ‘No Need to Speed’.

Russell Golding, a director from Recognition Express, said: “It was such a shame that I couldn’t go into Kings Ely to present Claudia with her trophy and banner in person, but of course that wasn’t possible this year with the lockdown.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

“I was very impressed with her design and I am sure her work will be much admired outside the school.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus