Children sing in unison at Ely Cathedral as part of King's Ely's annual Choral Day

PUBLISHED: 10:31 22 September 2019

More than 180 children sang at Ely Cathedral as part of King’s Ely’s annual Choral Day. Picture: KING'S ELY.

The event, now in its 12th year, saw pupils from nine different pre and primary schools sing at King's Ely and Ely Cathedral on September 17.

Activities for the day were led by Lucy Joy Morris, conductor and music educator, and organised by Neil Porter-Thaw, director of music performance at King's Ely.

The programme included warm ups and rehearsals in King's Ely's Hayward Theatre, tours of the cathedral, rehearsals in the cathedral nave and a performance by some of King's Ely's Year 7 and 8 cathedral choristers.

Mr Porter-Thaw said: "The amount of music the children learnt in such a short amount of time was staggering.

"From a 10.30am start to the 4pm concert, Lucy kept the children on their toes with an assortment of Music from all genres.

"The concert was a joy to witness with over 180 voices in unison and harmony."

Schools which participated in this year's choral day were Glebe House School, Histon and Impington Junior School, Moreton Hall Preparatory School, St Cedd's School, St Faith's School, Ely St Mary's CofE Junior School, Stretham Primary School, Fairstead House School, Lantern Community Primary School in Ely and King's Ely.

More than 3,000 children have participated in King's Ely's Choral Day since it was launched.

Over the years, the event has been led by Bob Chilcott, Alexander L'Estrange, Ben Parry, Joanna Forbes L'Estrange, Dominic Peckham, Rachel Staunton, Esther Jones and Greg Hallam.

