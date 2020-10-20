Young musicians raise £500 for charity while celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday
PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 20 October 2020
Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Students from Year 2 to 13 as well as several members of staff took part in the Beethoven-athon, which saw more than 50 pieces performed.
Performances were held at King’s Ely Acremont, King’s Ely Junior and in the Gibson Recital Hall at King’s Ely Senior.
Three students, Christian-Peter Hiemstra, Samuel Trueman and Eleanor MacGillivray performed piano sonatas and King’s Ely Senior string students performed movements from all ten of Beethoven’s violin sonatas.
Other highlights included James Schoenberg’s version of the last movement of the ‘Moonlight Sonata’ played on the electric guitar, and the Year 13 Music A Level class’ rendition of ‘A Fifth of Beethoven’ from ‘Saturday Night Fever’.
The youngest student who took part was Year 2 pupil, Asher Randall, who played ‘Ode to Joy’ on the piano. This was live streamed to all classrooms at King’s Ely Acremont.
The event, which was organised by director of music Neil Porter-Thaw and his team, was held in aid of Christian aid charity Tearfund, which helps the poorest in society, working in more than 50 countries.
The orchestra is now preparing movements of Beethoven’s 5th, 7th and 9th symphonies which they will perform in Ely Cathedral before his birthday in December.
King’s Ely’s Jazz Band is also working on ‘A Fifth of Beethoven’, arranged by Walter Murphy.
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KingsElyBeethovenathon
