Advanced search

Gallery

Young musicians raise £500 for charity while celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 20 October 2020

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Students from Year 2 to 13 as well as several members of staff took part in the Beethoven-athon, which saw more than 50 pieces performed.

Performances were held at King’s Ely Acremont, King’s Ely Junior and in the Gibson Recital Hall at King’s Ely Senior.

Three students, Christian-Peter Hiemstra, Samuel Trueman and Eleanor MacGillivray performed piano sonatas and King’s Ely Senior string students performed movements from all ten of Beethoven’s violin sonatas.

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Other highlights included James Schoenberg’s version of the last movement of the ‘Moonlight Sonata’ played on the electric guitar, and the Year 13 Music A Level class’ rendition of ‘A Fifth of Beethoven’ from ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

MORE: Teacher’s 300-mile charity cycle challenge in memory of her aunt

The youngest student who took part was Year 2 pupil, Asher Randall, who played ‘Ode to Joy’ on the piano. This was live streamed to all classrooms at King’s Ely Acremont.

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

The event, which was organised by director of music Neil Porter-Thaw and his team, was held in aid of Christian aid charity Tearfund, which helps the poorest in society, working in more than 50 countries.

MORE: King’s Ely raise £34,000 for charities - one of the highest totals to date

The orchestra is now preparing movements of Beethoven’s 5th, 7th and 9th symphonies which they will perform in Ely Cathedral before his birthday in December.

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

King’s Ely’s Jazz Band is also working on ‘A Fifth of Beethoven’, arranged by Walter Murphy.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KingsElyBeethovenathon

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELYMusicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Arsonists torch car on residential street – leaving firefighters working until 5am

Firefighters were called at around 4am after arsonists torched a car on The Crescent in Littleport on Sunday, October 18. Picture: Google Maps

Young musicians raise £500 for charity while celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday

Musicians at King’s Ely raised more than £500 for aid charity Tearfund while celebrating German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Picture: KING'S ELY

Socially distanced virtual parkrun fundraiser is a success

Littleport Parkrunners linked up with Ely Parkrunners for the annual Cambridge Town and Gown 10k! - not in Cambridge, but Ely. Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Naomi McCombie, Andrea Sullivan and Tali Iserles start their 10k. Picture: LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

No time to dwell on cup exits as Soham Town Rangers focus on impressive league start

Soham Town Rangers player-assistant boss Erkan Okay (pictured) believes the team must be consistent in their performances if they are to extend their positive start to the league season. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Fudge company owner thankful that ‘people are really trying to shop local’

Ely Fudge Company owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey. Picture: BEN JOLLEY