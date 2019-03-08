Advanced search

Fine art, fashion, sculpture and photography students display their talent in an art exhibition in Ely

PUBLISHED: 17:46 18 March 2019

King's Ely senior art exhibition Picture: KING'S ELY

King's Ely senior art exhibition Picture: KING'S ELY

Talented art and design students from King’s Ely are showcasing their work to the public in a free exhibition this spring.

The annual senior spring art exhibition is a celebration of the work produced by students in Year 9 through to Year 13.

The young artists are exhibiting a huge variety of fine art, fashion and textiles, sculpture and photography.

Work includes portfolios for high profile universities including Kensington and Chelsea, Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion, to name just a few.

Alison Rhodes, director of art at King’s Ely senior, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase examples of their work and to celebrate their success as a department.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of members of the public along to the exhibition.”

Admission to the exhibition is free and members of the public are welcome to attend during four specific time slots on Wednesday March 20 and 27, and Thursday March 21 and 28. All from 4.30 to 5.30pm.

Members of the public wishing to attend the exhibition should visit the Old Palace, on Palace Green, between the times stated above in order to be signed in.

