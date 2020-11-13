Advanced search

School marks Armistice Day with ‘poignant’ distanced outdoor services

PUBLISHED: 17:47 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 13 November 2020

Instead of hundreds of people gathering inside Ely Cathedral for King’s Ely’s usual act of remembrance, students and staff honoured the fallen with five distanced outdoor services at different locations around school. Picture: KING'S ELY

Instead of hundreds of people gathering inside Ely Cathedral for King’s Ely’s usual act of remembrance, students and staff honoured the fallen with five distanced outdoor services at different locations around school. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Instead of hundreds of people gathering inside Ely Cathedral for King’s Ely’s usual act of remembrance, students and staff honoured the fallen with five distanced outdoor services at different locations around school.

King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY

Earlier, King’s Ely Junior pupils and staff made full use of the cathedral’s space and role as the school’s chapel to hold a service in the nave and Lady Chapel.

During the brief services, the names of Old Eleans and former choristers who died in 20th century conflicts were read out and wreaths were laid at the school’s war memorial.

The Last Post was then sounded and two minutes’ silence were observed across the whole campus.

King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY

John Attwater, principal, said: “Although very different this year, these Acts of Remembrance were especially poignant.

“Hearing the Last Post played by our student buglers coming over the breeze from the various parts of the campus gave an extraordinary sense of community acting as one, but in different places and across the generations.

“For our children, this time of national effort perhaps gives a greater appreciation of those earlier times of effort and sacrifice we remember this week.”

King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY

King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY King’s Ely students and staff remember the fallen on Armistice Day 2020. Picture: KING'S ELY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Terrifying footage shows masked thieves ransacking jewellers for £100,000 of stock

Four masked men smashed their way into Italian Jewellery in Ely before ransacking the store and making off with �100,000 worth of rings and watches. Picture: Cambs Cops

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Family left heartbroken after sudden death of 21-year-old man

Photos released by the family of James Rogers, 21, who was found dead by the ambulance service called to a house in Littleport on November 4. Picture; FAMILY

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Village site which won permission for 52 homes sold off an asking price of £2m

Jonathan Stiff, Director at Cheffins in Ely said of Fordham land sale: “By advising the landowners throughout the whole process, we maximised the value of the land and ensured that it reached its full potential.

79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES

Terrifying footage shows masked thieves ransacking jewellers for £100,000 of stock

Four masked men smashed their way into Italian Jewellery in Ely before ransacking the store and making off with �100,000 worth of rings and watches. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Terrifying footage shows masked thieves ransacking jewellers for £100,000 of stock

Four masked men smashed their way into Italian Jewellery in Ely before ransacking the store and making off with �100,000 worth of rings and watches. Picture: Cambs Cops

School marks Armistice Day with ‘poignant’ distanced outdoor services

Instead of hundreds of people gathering inside Ely Cathedral for King’s Ely’s usual act of remembrance, students and staff honoured the fallen with five distanced outdoor services at different locations around school. Picture: KING'S ELY

20 per cent rise in children receiving free school meals since start of pandemic

The number of Cambridgeshire children receiving free school meals has risen by 20 per cent since the start of the pandemic. It follows footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to extend free school meals. Picture: Getty Images

‘Reckless’ company ordered to pay over £7,000 for illegally abstracting water

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Funeral of football fan Simon Dobbin to take place today

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY