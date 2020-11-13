School marks Armistice Day with ‘poignant’ distanced outdoor services

Instead of hundreds of people gathering inside Ely Cathedral for King’s Ely’s usual act of remembrance, students and staff honoured the fallen with five distanced outdoor services at different locations around school.

Earlier, King’s Ely Junior pupils and staff made full use of the cathedral’s space and role as the school’s chapel to hold a service in the nave and Lady Chapel.

During the brief services, the names of Old Eleans and former choristers who died in 20th century conflicts were read out and wreaths were laid at the school’s war memorial.

The Last Post was then sounded and two minutes’ silence were observed across the whole campus.

John Attwater, principal, said: “Although very different this year, these Acts of Remembrance were especially poignant.

“Hearing the Last Post played by our student buglers coming over the breeze from the various parts of the campus gave an extraordinary sense of community acting as one, but in different places and across the generations.

“For our children, this time of national effort perhaps gives a greater appreciation of those earlier times of effort and sacrifice we remember this week.”

