A-Level Results Day 2019: third of King's Ely students achieve A* and A grades

PUBLISHED: 13:42 15 August 2019

King's Ely students pictured with their A-Level results. Picture: JORDAN DAY/KING'S ELY.

King's Ely students pictured with their A-Level results. Picture: JORDAN DAY/KING'S ELY.

A third of students at King's Ely achieved A* and A grades in their A-Level results.

Fourteen per cent of A Level grades this year were A*, 34 per cent of results achieved were A* or A, 58 per cent of grades were A* to B, 82 per cent were grades A* to C and 99 per cent of all students achieved A* to E grades.

Students who achieved all A* and A grades were Maria Campbell (A*, A*, A), Tobias Dunlop Brown (A*, A, A), Rebecca Garrett (A, A, A), Ella Greening (A*, A*), Felix Hawes (A*, A*, A*), Holly Lancaster (A*, A*, A), Annabel McCraith (A*, A*, A*), Jenna Richards (A*, A, A), Sam Wege (A*, A, A) and Jing Wang (A*, A*, A*).

Maria, Rebecca, Felix and Holly also took the extended project qualification, achieving A* and A grades.

Felix, who was head of school, has been a student at King's Ely for 13 years as he joined in reception. He is off to the University of Nottingham to study politics after achieving A*s in government and politics, history and religious studies.

Felix said: "I am excited for university but I am sad to be leaving King's Ely.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that I had achieved three A*s - I kept refreshing my computer screen."

Rebecca Garrett, who joined King's Ely in Year 7, achieved As in chemistry, biology and maths. She is heading to the University of Leeds to study medicine after taking a gap year.

Friend Holly Lancaster, a student at King's Ely since reception and who has rowed for Great Britain, is off to the University of Newcastle to study history after achieving A*s in history and Spanish and an A in maths.

Holly said: "I'm delighted with my grades. It's been difficult juggling everything, but I did it."

King's Ely's textiles, photography and Spanish departments achieved all A* and A grades this year and the school's French, Latin, drama and classical civilisation departments achieved all A* to B grades.

