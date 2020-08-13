King’s Ely students celebrate A-Level success

Almost half of all grades achieved by A-Level students at King’s Ely this year are A*s and As.

Sixteen per cent of all A-Level grades are A*, 42 per cent of results are A*-A and 65 per cent of grades are A* to B. 85 per cent of results are A* to C and the overall A*-E pass rate is 99.6 per cent.

The results will see students taking up places at universities across the world in a range of subjects including computer science, fine art, criminology and journalism.

Jonathan Shaw, head of King’s Ely Senior, said: “We are pleased that the majority of our centre-assessed subject grades were accepted and unchanged by the exam board, recognising the hard work of our students.

“Owing to the way grades have been calculated by the exam boards this year, among the successes there are also some candidates whose grade calculations have been very difficult to understand.

“We are working with them to ensure their attainment is understood by their chosen universities and reflected through the appeal system.

“As such, we can expect the school’s overall results to change over the next few weeks to show further improvement over previous years.”

John Attwater, principal of King’s Ely, said: “I am very proud indeed of our upper sixth leavers this year, and glad that their achievements have been recognised despite facing a difficult last few months.

“We wish them well for what we know will be very bright futures in the next stage of their studies and beyond.”