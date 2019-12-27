Advanced search

A cappella champions King's Barbers from Ely release first album

PUBLISHED: 12:44 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 27 December 2019

The King’s Barbers a cappella group have released their first commercial CD. Picture: KING’S ELY

The King's Barbers a cappella group have released their first commercial CD. Picture: KING'S ELY

King's Ely's a cappella group, the King's Barbers, have released their first commercial CD.

The Barbers, who were crowned national youth a cappella champions last year, recorded their album at the Decoy Studios in Suffolk, which features group favourites including 'Isn't she lovely?' and 'Pompeii'.

The CD costs £10 and all profits will go to the Barbers' linked charity, the Bethesda Life Centre boys' orphanage in Goa, India.

A King's Ely spokesperson said: "The group was founded by Peter North, head of vocal studies at King's Ely Senior almost thirty years ago, not only to keep boys singing through the voice change, but to introduce them to different performance styles."

The Bethesda Life Centre charity was founded in 2006 and helps transform the lives of women and children each year through providing support, such as residential care homes for children who need protection and assistance for AIDS victims.

