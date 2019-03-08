Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kennett's Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

PUBLISHED: 18:41 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 24 April 2019

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A major development of 500 homes that will create 700 jobs but change the landscape of one of East Cambridgeshire’s smallest villages forever has been approved.

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting.Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting.

The decision to grant the outline proposals for Kennett followed a three hour meeting by members of the district council's planning committee this afternoon (April 24).

The new Kennett Garden Village will now see the size of the area balloon by more than 300 per cent.

The site will create a new community with village square, commercial units, allotments, orchards, a new primary school and recreation grounds.

Despite strong opposition from the Kennett Action Group – who have fought tirelessly against the scheme in recent months – councillors labelled proposals as being “magnificent”, “tremendous” and the “ideal enhancement” to the village.

The meeting, which took place in Ely Cathedral's Conference Centre, was chaired by vice chair Cllr Mike Rouse after chair Cllr Josh Schumann stepped aside due to his long-term support of the application being viewed as pre-determination.

The application was presented on behalf of East Cambs Trading Company for what they claimed as “a community-led housing development supported by the Kennett Community Land Trust (KCLT)”.

However opposition from the Kennett Action Group culminating in more than 150 protest letters from villagers being hand delivered to the council last month.

Terry Frost, from the group, said the scheme was full of “fear mongering and misinformation.”

“These plans have failed to meet several of the criteria for new developments,” he said.

“This has attracted strong opposition and lacks the community spirit that is required by the local plan.

“It is in the public domain that this development is critical to the East Cambs Trading Company.”

However, Joanna Reeks from Dane Hill Farm - which is included in the application site - welcomed proposals.

She said: “We have been part of the area for over 80 years and had a farm since the 1970s.

“We all live within a few minutes of the site and feel that we are in a unique location.

“We feel that this is a development that we could be proud of and have actively been involved in the preparation since day one.

“This will not just be another housing estate but will have a distinctive rural character.

“It will be an inspirational place where people will want to live.”

Lynne McCallum, from the Kennett Community Land Trust (KCLT) echoed Ms Reek's points, saying the garden village would be a “safe and positive environment”.

However, Kennett Parish Cllr Anthony French said the “identity of the village would be lost”.

He added: “It is a small, rural village and the villagers enjoy that and this would have a huge impact on noise and disturbance.”

Ward councillors Julia Huffer and Josh Schumann also recommended the build for approval, stating it was a “sustainable development that would benefit the village in the future”.

After a debate which lasted just under an hour, vice chair Cllr Mike Rouse said he felt the site would “enhance” the area.

“I am under no illusions that this will be a massive change for Kennett but this is an infrastructure development,” he said.

“This will see a new school and affordable housing which I believe will create a sustainable development.”

Cllr David Chaplin agreed, saying: “I feel a lot of the negative comments have been grasping at straws and don't seem real.”

However, Independent Cllr Derrick Beckett sided with the sentiment of campaigners, saying: “I am not convinced that the majority of the village want this.

“There are a lot of aspirations and it looks good but I am not sure if it is realistic.

“Kennett will be gone; it will be no more – it will be totally different. I don't feel that this village is the right place for this development.”

Eight members voted in favour, with one abstention from Cllr Sue Austen and one vote against by Cllr Beckett.

No objections were received from Natural England or The Wildlife Trust.

Phase one of the build will see 240 homes and a new primary school built before 2024.

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire one of three areas of the country being tackled by new Government campaign to end the misery of modern slavery -

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Fear of flying course launched in Ely with hypnotherapist Dan Regan

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Inside the Boeing 737 flight simulator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists