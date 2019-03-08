Advanced search

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's personal belongings - including piercings - sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

PUBLISHED: 15:03 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 08 November 2019

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

PA Wire/PA Images

Personal items belonging to The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint sold for £347,000 when they went under the hammer in Cambridgeshire.

Flint helped design the bespoke oak and steel bed which sold for £8,500. Picture: PA/PA MediaFlint helped design the bespoke oak and steel bed which sold for £8,500. Picture: PA/PA Media

More than 170 lots were up for grabs at Cheffins in Cambridge on Thursday, November 7 in a bid to settle some of the musician's debts.

The Breathe and Firestarter singer died earlier this year aged 49 and was found at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

Items, including his awards and even his piercings, made up the auction which, according to organisers, "surpassed all expectations".

Flint was rarely seen without one of his nose rings and piercings, they sold for £2,200, before fees. Picture: PA/PA MediaFlint was rarely seen without one of his nose rings and piercings, they sold for £2,200, before fees. Picture: PA/PA Media

The auction house website crashed due to the high volume of online bidders and the start was even delayed by 20 minutes.

Three MTV Video Music Awards from 1997 proved to be a hit as they sold for £16,000, the most expensive lot of the night.

His famous bespoke oak and steel bed sold for £8,500 and his collection of nose rings and piercings sold for £2,200 before fees.

Three MTV awards from 1997 sold for £16,000 Picture: PA/PA MediaThree MTV awards from 1997 sold for £16,000 Picture: PA/PA Media

Martin Millard, Cheffins fine art director, said: "The lots were an insight into Keith's personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life".

After the sale, Mr Millard said the interest in it had been "phenomenal".

Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000

Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000. Picture: PA/PA MediaGold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000. Picture: PA/PA Media

The Firestarter singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200

Flint owned motorcycle team Team Traction Control, and his own leathers and helmets raised £3,200

"There was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet," Mr Millard added.

The singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200. Picture: PA/PA MediaThe singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200. Picture: PA/PA Media

"The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate."

The auctioneers had not released pre-sale estimate prices because valuing them was "almost impossible".

Flint, who sang on The Prodigy's hits including Breathe and Firestarter, died on March 4.

A coroner heard that he died due to hanging, but recorded an open conclusion, deciding there was not enough evidence to say he had intended to take his own life.

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets along the route of Flint's funeral procession to "raise the roof" in tribute to the singer.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Man rushed to hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening injuries’ after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Photographic Club showcase impressive work at record-breaking competition

The winning entries of Ely Photographic Club’s second image competition, including Head on Hare by Kevin Pigney. Picture: ELY PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Parking machines stolen from Angel Drove car park in Ely

Parking machines at Angel Drove car park in Ely have been stolen. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need

Ely mother and daughter star on BBC’s The One Show to raise money for Children in Need. Sue and Lara Smith met presenters Ore and Michelle. Picture: SUE SMITH

Ex-Manchester United football player Luke Chadwick to visit Isleham United Youth Football Club for fundraiser

Former Man Utd player Luke Chadwick (pictured) is visiting the Isleham United Youth Football Club in December. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists