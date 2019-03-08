The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's personal belongings - including piercings - sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media PA Wire/PA Images

Personal items belonging to The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint sold for £347,000 when they went under the hammer in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flint helped design the bespoke oak and steel bed which sold for £8,500. Picture: PA/PA Media Flint helped design the bespoke oak and steel bed which sold for £8,500. Picture: PA/PA Media

More than 170 lots were up for grabs at Cheffins in Cambridge on Thursday, November 7 in a bid to settle some of the musician's debts.

The Breathe and Firestarter singer died earlier this year aged 49 and was found at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

Items, including his awards and even his piercings, made up the auction which, according to organisers, "surpassed all expectations".

Flint was rarely seen without one of his nose rings and piercings, they sold for £2,200, before fees. Picture: PA/PA Media Flint was rarely seen without one of his nose rings and piercings, they sold for £2,200, before fees. Picture: PA/PA Media

The auction house website crashed due to the high volume of online bidders and the start was even delayed by 20 minutes.

Three MTV Video Music Awards from 1997 proved to be a hit as they sold for £16,000, the most expensive lot of the night.

His famous bespoke oak and steel bed sold for £8,500 and his collection of nose rings and piercings sold for £2,200 before fees.

Three MTV awards from 1997 sold for £16,000 Picture: PA/PA Media Three MTV awards from 1997 sold for £16,000 Picture: PA/PA Media

Martin Millard, Cheffins fine art director, said: "The lots were an insight into Keith's personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life".

After the sale, Mr Millard said the interest in it had been "phenomenal".

Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000

Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000. Picture: PA/PA Media Gold and silver discs awarded for sales of The Prodigy's debut album Experience sold for £13,000. Picture: PA/PA Media

The Firestarter singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200

Flint owned motorcycle team Team Traction Control, and his own leathers and helmets raised £3,200

"There was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet," Mr Millard added.

The singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200. Picture: PA/PA Media The singer's Jimmie Martin Kaboom armchair and foot stool sold for £4,200. Picture: PA/PA Media

"The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate."

The auctioneers had not released pre-sale estimate prices because valuing them was "almost impossible".

Flint, who sang on The Prodigy's hits including Breathe and Firestarter, died on March 4.

A coroner heard that he died due to hanging, but recorded an open conclusion, deciding there was not enough evidence to say he had intended to take his own life.

Thousands of music lovers lined the streets along the route of Flint's funeral procession to "raise the roof" in tribute to the singer.

You may also want to watch: