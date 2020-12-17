Gallery
Socially distanced theatre show opens tomorrow - oh yes it does!
- Credit: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS
An Ely based theatre company's socially distanced pantomime opens at The Maltings tomorrow.
KD Theatre Productions were due to take their production of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ around the UK this year – however all the shows were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The production will run from December 18 to January 3, with capacity reduced from 242 to 90.
The venue is thoroughly cleaned in-between all performances and a one-way system is in place throughout the building.
Daniel Bell, producer, said: “It’s been a very tough few months, with some of our other pantomimes being cancelled across the country.
“However, we have remained positive and worked around the clock and with the support of Ely City Council and The Maltings, Ely, are delighted to be producing a production this Christmas which our audiences can enjoy safely with social distancing.
“There will be some differences to our usual pantomimes, but audiences can expect all the fun, mayhem and madness from our spectacular pantomimes alongside lavish sets and costumes."
As well as social distancing seating around the auditorium, audience members will have their temperatures checked and be asked to sanitise their hands-on arrival.
The show will run at 75 minutes with no interval (to minimise crowding) although audience members will have opportunity to purchase refreshments and merchandise before the show.
Tickets are available online or by calling the box office on 01353 725 026.