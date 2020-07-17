Advanced search

KD Theatre plan to save summer with open air production of Treasure Island

PUBLISHED: 10:20 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 17 July 2020

KD Theatre will bring an open air production of Treasure Island to the Dean's Garden of Ely Cathedral this summer. Picture: DANIEL BELL

The company behind Ely’s annual pantomime plan to save a summer full of covid-cancelled events with their open-air production of ‘Treasure Island’.

Following the Government’s announcement that ‘outdoor theatre’ can go ahead, KD Theatre Productions are promising “fun for all the family”.

Performances will take place twice daily in The Dean’s Garden of Ely Cathedral from August 26 to 29, with audiences adhering to social distancing measures.

Katherine Hickmott & Daniel Bell, producers of KD, said: “Last year’s production of ‘Peter Pan’ was a tremendous success, and KD had to delay plans for their proposed production this summer, until recently when the guidance changed.

“We are over the moon to be able to bring back high-quality professional theatre to the people of Ely this summer.

“We have gathered a cast of brilliant performers including some sensational variety and circus acts.

“Audience members can expect barrels of laughter and all the fun and frolics you would expect from a KD production.

“After a strange few months, ‘Treasure Island’ will be the perfect family treat this summer knowing we can all enjoy theatre again in a safe environment’.

“It’s all systems go as the team prepare for this swashbuckling production.”

Performances are daily at 2pm and 6pm with the garden opening one hour prior to the performance for families to enjoy picnics in the garden.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 18, at 10am via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01353 725 026.

Book early to avoid disappointment as there is limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

