News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Panto in a pandemic: Show goes on as director transforms into dame

person

Mike Rouse

Published: 12:39 PM December 17, 2021
KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

A feature of a traditional pantomime is that, before the curtain falls, there will be a transformation scene.

For KD Theatre Productions and the gala evening audience, the transformation happened before the curtain rose when director and co-author Daniel Bell had to step into the leading role of Nurse O'Dear for the indisposed Ely favourite Terry Gauci.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Daniel Bell is one of the best panto dames in the professional theatre, but a very different in style to Terry Gauci (think Danny la Rue compared with Les Dawson).

Just sorting out his wardrobe alone is a major task at short notice and then the cast has to adapt.

But the show must go on - and it certainly did.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

The small cast were superb, full of energy and it was a wonderful evening.

Terry Burns, another Ely favourite and a real pro performer, held everything together as King Key, aided if that is the right word by the ebullient David McNair as Presto providing much of the physical comedy.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Most Read

  1. 1 Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash
  2. 2 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
  3. 3 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
  1. 4 School children bring Christmas nativity story to life on stage
  2. 5 Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub
  3. 6 Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours
  4. 7 'Prolific thief' sent back to prison after stealing alcohol from shops
  5. 8 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
  6. 9 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child
  7. 10 Meet council's new acting chief executive

Leah Pinney was a magnificent villain as Carabosse while Ashley Standland as Prince Harry and local girl Ellie Bovingdon as Princess Aurora looked, sang and danced splendidly to provide the storyline and romance.

Complimented by the energetic dancing of Ashley Waliis and Esme Whitfield and backed by the young cast everything flew along at a cracking pace thanks to Katherine Hickmott's choreography and the tight direction.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Technically the show sounded and looked good with Jack Breeze as MD and Lewis Dunmore on percussion and gorgeous lighting by Gregory Jordan.

There are some laugh-out-loud scenes, particularly one with bells and another with babies, beautiful sets and costumes.

The Winter Wonderland is quite magical and something for the whole family to enjoy.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Let's hope that good houses will be able to watch safely and there is a full run, for this is a joyous celebration of panto.

And now I want to see Terry Gauci as Nurse O'Dear - two Dames? Twice the fun.

The pantomime runs until Friday December 31. Book tickets online.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16.

KD Theatre perform their Christmas pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Maltings in Ely on December 16. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE


Christmas
Theatre
Pantomimes
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to the One Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, last night

Cambs Live News | Updated

Boy arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash in Hall Barn Road, Isleham, Ely, on Friday December 10.

Cambs Live News

Man dies in crash near Ely

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson opens Soham railway station on December 13 2021

Cambs Live News | Updated

Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon