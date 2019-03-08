Advanced search

REVIEW: KD Theatre's production of Sister Act proves that 'absolutely nothing beats a live show'

PUBLISHED: 10:27 09 July 2019

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

Many of us have seen the film, and we have seen it many times on TV, so why would we want to see it again?

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

It was clear from the start that nothing, absolutely nothing, beats a live show. KD Theatre demonstrated this perfectly.

We were constantly enthralled by the vivacious, gyrating dancers on and off stage with the audience adding just one dimension to a multi-faceted, vibrant production.

The original theme of bad girl comes good was still definitely there, but there was much more besides.

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

There was love, hate, fear, courage and narrow-mindedness turning into broadmindedness that the little religious community had never known.

The main characters in the second cast list made their parts their own. Their singing, acting and dancing and that of the groups was right up to the mark.

Especially impressive were Doloris (played by Abigail Day), Mother Superior (Lotties White) and her amazing nuns (especially Sister Mary Robert: Emily Wright, Sister Mary Patrick: Kay Pegado, and Sister Mary Lazarus: Emily Rutherford).

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

Also remarkable were the young policeman in love with Doloris: 'Sweaty' Eddie (Zak Potis), the bad guy, boyfriend of Doloris: Curtis (Jake Stearne) and his goons (TJ: Samuel McGuinness Joey: Jacob Stoodly and Pablo: Max Wilson ), the Monsignor O'Hara (Dean Bruce)… in fact, they were all wonderful!

Congratulations must go to the director, Jessica Theobald and choreographers Chloe Jones and Bethany and Issy Pearson and the whole team, for the phenomenal pace, the dazzling drive and the impact of the performers.

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

Producers for KD Theatre Productions ltd, Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott were also invaluable elements to this fantastic production.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: "We had over 100 children involved who rotated the six shows over the weekend.

"We were very proud of all the amazingly talented young people who took to the stage to perform Sister Act.

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

"It was our most ambitious junior production to date, and we couldn't have been more happy with how well it was received."

One of the next events to look forward to is the pantomime Dick Whittington at the Maltings from December 13 to January 5.

KD Academy offers performing arts training for young people aged between three and 18-years-old.

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

For more information: contact www.kdtheatre.co.uk tel: 01353 725026.

