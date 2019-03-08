Advanced search

WIN: Watch our Facebook Live stream tomorrow to win a family ticket to see Dick Whittington at The Maltings

PUBLISHED: 16:18 03 October 2019

Keep an eye on the Ely Standard Facebook page tomorrow as we launch our competition to win tickets to this year’s pantomime at The Maltings. Pictured is Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth who will star in the pantomime. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Keep an eye on the Ely Standard Facebook page tomorrow as we launch our competition to win tickets to this year's pantomime at The Maltings. Pictured is Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth who will star in the pantomime. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Keep an eye on the Ely Standard Facebook page tomorrow as we launch our competition to win tickets to this year's pantomime at The Maltings.

We'll be live-streaming from outside Poets House as the press launch for KD Theatre's production of Dick Whittington gets underway.

Dick Whittington is off to London to seek his fortune and find the streets that are paved with gold. Along with his new found feline companion, Dick Whittington may just be the answer to everyone's problems. Is he the one to save the day from Queen Rat's quest to take over London.

Featuring a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals - there really is no better home for family pantomime in East Cambridgeshire!

The pantomime runs from December 13 to January 5 2020.

Stay tuned to find out how you can win a family ticket for the 3pm performance on Saturday December 14.

Email your competition entries to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk with a contact number.

The competition closes on October 14.

