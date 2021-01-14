Published: 5:06 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM January 14, 2021

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions is streaming a performance of The Wizard of Oz online after it had to stop its production halfway through its run because of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: ARCHANT

“If we can’t bring you to the theatre, we shall bring the theatre to you!”

That’s the idea behind KD Theatre Productions’ decision to offer an online stream of their latest production, which was cancelled halfway through its run because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The curtain came down a week too early for the group’s socially distanced pantomime ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which was due to run at The Maltings into the new year.

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions is streaming a performance of The Wizard of Oz online after it had to stop its production halfway through its run because of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: ARCHANT

Tier 4 restrictions followed by the national lockdown meant that Dorothy could no longer fly over the rainbow in the land of Oz - resulting in over 2,000 people missing out on seeing the show.

However, having had the show professionally recorded before Christmas, KD are turning a negative into a positive, meaning that the show will go on – albeit, ‘digitally!’

Daniel Bell, producer who also wrote and directed the show, said: ‘We were absolutely devasted when we had to close the show.

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions is streaming a performance of The Wizard of Oz online after it had to stop its production halfway through its run because of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

“So much hard work went into putting on the show in a short time frame including putting all the safety measures in place around the building.

“It was a very sad day for all the cast and crew when we had to close early.

“However, as always, the safety of our audience and staff is of the highest priority.”

Katherine Hickmott, producer who also choreographed and played the Wicked Witch in the show, said: “We hope by offering this stream we can still bring the magic of live theatre and pantomime into the homes of residents of Ely.

"And, as it’s ‘digital’, who knows - around the world!

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions is streaming a performance of The Wizard of Oz online after it had to stop its production halfway through its run because of the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: ARCHANT

“It will mean the world to us to see all the hard work be shared by many more people.

“Although the current restrictions mean theatres can’t open, we are actively planning to welcome back our audiences as soon as it’s safely possible.”

In our review of the show, Mike Rouse said: "The Wizard of Oz is a show with a lot of brain and a great heart, please have the courage to go and see it.

"It is ingenious, colourful and fast-moving fun, weaving together a well-known story with traditional pantomime routines and traditions.

You can buy the stream of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ via KD’s website. The cost is £25 per household.