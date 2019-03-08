KD theatre cast bring feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 will bring the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL. Archant

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 will bring the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent.

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: "Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice.

"It has been a fantastic musical to put together and we have been amazed by the level of talent and enthusiasm from the young people involved who are split across two casts sharing the performances. They really are inspiring to watch."

Performances are on July 6 and 7. Tickets are available online at www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01353 725 026.