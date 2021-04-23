News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Open air theatre is back in Ely this summer

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:15 AM April 23, 2021   
Throwback to last year's KD Theatre Production's open air show ‘Treasure Island’.

Throwback to last year's KD Theatre Production's open air show ‘Treasure Island’. - Credit: JUSTIN HERON

An Olivier-Award-winning family musical will be performed in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this summer.   

KD Theatre Productions will return to The Dean’s Garden for a third year with their ‘open air theatre season’. 

The company will stage ‘HONK!’, which is a reimaging of Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Ugly Duckling’, from July 20-25.  

KD Theatre Productions will perform family musical 'HONK!' in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this summer.

KD Theatre Productions will perform family musical 'HONK!' in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this summer. - Credit: KD THEATRE

The musical, which will be directed and choreographed by KD founders Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott, will feature a cast of professional performers and live musicians.  

Katherine and Daniel said: “We are thrilled to be returning to one of Ely’s hidden gems - our very own secret garden - to perform this fantastic musical which is full of clever, inspiring songs, larger than life characters and a whole lot of heart.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve done everything we can to continue entertaining our audiences, and to welcome them back safely outdoors this summer in such a stunning environment means the world to us.” 

Jocelyn Palmer, events manager at Ely Cathedral, said: “We have worked with KD Theatre in the past and really look forward to enjoying and sharing another evening of laugher and entertainment.”

 

The gates will open one hour prior to each performance for audience members to bring picnics and enjoy the surroundings of the garden.  

Tickets will be on sale from Monday April 26 by booking online www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01353 725026. 

