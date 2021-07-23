Published: 1:08 PM July 23, 2021

KD Theatre Productions will perform Honk the Musical in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this weekend. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

The former mayor of Ely is encouraging people to "go and welcome back live theatre" by seeing KD Theatre's "wonderful" family musical.

With performances tomorrow and Sunday in the Dean's Garden at Ely Cathedral, the company will stage ‘HONK!’, which is a reimaging of Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Ugly Duckling’.

The musical, which is directed and choreographed by KD founders Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott, features a cast of professional performers and live musicians.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Honk the Musical in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this weekend. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

Former mayor Mike Rouse said: "Stiles and Drewe's show is wonderfully melodic.

"There are so many good songs, but all of them really need singing by every cast member and boy, does this young professional cast deliver.

You may also want to watch:

"The setting is lovely in the Dean's Garden, the sound is excellent and the singing is some of the best I've heard.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Honk the Musical in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this weekend. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

"Now go and see it - welcome back live theatre! Thank you KD."

The gates will open one hour prior to each performance for audience members to bring picnics and enjoy the surroundings of the garden.

Book online via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01353 725026.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Honk the Musical in the grounds of Ely Cathedral this weekend. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE







