Published: 10:59 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM January 26, 2021

KD Theatre Productions are running a week of free online performing arts classes to help keep children entertained while schools remain closed. - Credit: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS

Ely-based KD Theatre Productions are running a week of free online performing arts classes to help keep children entertained while schools remain closed.

Running from February 1 to 5, ‘Creative Week’ will be a series of online classes for nursery, primary and secondary age children covering acting, singing, commercial dance, musical theatre, choreography, creative reading and writing.

The idea behind the series is “to spark minds and encourage young people to be creative within the arts,” say the KD team.

“The interactive lessons are suitable for anyone to take part in, whether you’ve got an existing interest in the arts or whether you want to join in and discover more.”

KD Theatre Productions free online creative courses. KD Kidz on stage performing one of their shows. - Credit: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS

Katherine from KD said: “We understand how difficult it can be for some families having to juggle home schooling, work, family life.

“So we wanted to provide a service available to everyone that can either keep children’s creative juices flowing through these times or for some young people to have a taste of what the performing arts is all about, and what it can do for our mind and bodies.

“We’ve brought in a whole team of industry professionals to teach the classes, many of whom teach for us at our KD Academy.”

Daniel from KD added: “The majority of our work is producing shows in theatres, which obviously can’t happen at the moment.

"So we’ve ploughed our passion for the arts and training the next generation into this series of online classes.”

There is no need to sign up for the classes and they will be streamed each day via KD’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

For more information call 01353 725026.