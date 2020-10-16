Gallery

KD Theatre Productions to bring second socially distanced Christmas show to Ely

KD Theatre to bring second socially distanced show to The Maltings in Ely this Christmas. The Santa Show takes place on December 5 and 6. Picture: DANIEL BELL Archant

Having already sold 1,000 tickets for their socially distanced pantomime production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at The Maltings in Ely, KD Theatre Productions have announced a second Covid-secure Christmas show.

KD Theatre Productions has been awarded £74,800 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure they have a sustainable future. Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell (who manage KD Theatre) are pictured. Pictures: DANIEL BELL KD Theatre Productions has been awarded £74,800 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion culture recovery fund to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure they have a sustainable future. Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell (who manage KD Theatre) are pictured. Pictures: DANIEL BELL

Aimed at a younger audience, the production is a version of KD’s popular ‘Santa Show’ which will also tour other theatres this winter.

The production will transport the audience to the North Pole to meet Santa and his elves who have the important task of preparing all the presents ready for Christmas day.

Children will also get to meet Santa’s friends Rudolph the rapping reindeer and Frosty the singing snowman.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: “This colourful, sing-along interactive show is perfect for two to six year olds, their families, pre-schools and nurseries.”

Children will also receive their own Christmas present, in a safe and socially distanced way at the end of the performance.

The production is 45 minutes long and audience members will be able to purchase tickets in bubbles of up to six people.

KD and The Maltings will be ensuring they are following government guidelines and will have all the necessary procedures in place.

These include staggered arrival times, temperature checks, hand sanitising stations and deep cleans of the auditorium between each performance.

Book tickets via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01353 725026.